Used 1999 Saab 9-5 2.3t Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/554.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
