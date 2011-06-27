Used 1999 Saab 9-5 SE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.2/554.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|189.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3280 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.0 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
