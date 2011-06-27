Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-5 SE V6t 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,628
|$1,869
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,453
|$1,667
|Average
|$801
|$1,102
|$1,265
|Rough
|$538
|$752
|$863
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-5 SE 2.3t Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,154
|$1,645
|$1,917
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,468
|$1,711
|Average
|$773
|$1,114
|$1,298
|Rough
|$519
|$759
|$885
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,130
|$1,622
|$1,894
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,447
|$1,690
|Average
|$757
|$1,098
|$1,283
|Rough
|$508
|$749
|$875
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,098
|$1,601
|$1,879
|Clean
|$977
|$1,429
|$1,677
|Average
|$736
|$1,084
|$1,272
|Rough
|$494
|$739
|$868
Estimated values
1999 Saab 9-5 V6t 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,683
|$1,947
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,502
|$1,737
|Average
|$810
|$1,140
|$1,318
|Rough
|$544
|$777
|$899