Used 2011 Saab 9-3 Aero Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,080
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,080
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,080
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Navigation Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,080
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,080
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length182.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Java Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Parchment Inserts, leather
  • Parchment w/Black Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,080
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,080
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
