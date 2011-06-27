  1. Home
Used 2011 Saab 9-3 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2011 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,990
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,990
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,990
OnStar with 1-Year Safety & Security Planyes
Premium Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length182.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Java Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,990
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,990
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
