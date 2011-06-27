  1. Home
Used 2010 Saab 9-3 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2010 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
OnStar with 1-Year Safety & Security Planyes
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Titan Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Snow Silver Metallic
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P215/55R16 97H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
