Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Comfort Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length182.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Lynx Yellow
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Bright Champagne Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Glass Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Snow Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
