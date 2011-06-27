Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length182.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume108.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/45R18 98Y tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
