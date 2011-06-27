Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Aero Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2008 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,640
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,640
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,640
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length182.9 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Exterior Colors
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Snow Silver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Parchment w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Parchment Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,640
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,640
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
