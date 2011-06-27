  1. Home
Used 2007 Saab 9-3 2.0T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,495
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,495
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,495
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3530 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length182.4 in.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume92.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Lime Yellow Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black w/Gray Inserts, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R16 97H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,495
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
