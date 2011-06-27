  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2007 Saab 9-3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2007 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,800
See 9-3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,800
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,800
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Front track59.9 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3440 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume108.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Titan Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Gray w/Parchment Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,800
235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 9-3 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Aero info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles