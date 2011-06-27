  1. Home
Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2006 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,900
300 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,900
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length182.4 in.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Exterior Colors
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Lime Yellow Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
