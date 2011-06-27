  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2006 Saab 9-3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2006 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,900
See 9-3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,900
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Front track59.9 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume108.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Fusion Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Parchment Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red Metallic
  • Smoke Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-3 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Saab 9-3 2.0T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles