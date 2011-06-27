  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Arc 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,222$2,834$3,183
Clean$1,984$2,531$2,838
Average$1,507$1,924$2,149
Rough$1,030$1,317$1,459
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$3,283$3,757
Clean$2,184$2,932$3,350
Average$1,659$2,229$2,537
Rough$1,134$1,526$1,723
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$2,587$2,926
Clean$1,777$2,310$2,610
Average$1,350$1,756$1,976
Rough$923$1,202$1,342
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Arc 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$2,659$3,037
Clean$1,777$2,374$2,708
Average$1,350$1,805$2,050
Rough$923$1,236$1,392
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Linear 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,292$3,044$3,470
Clean$2,046$2,718$3,094
Average$1,555$2,066$2,342
Rough$1,063$1,414$1,591
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$2,836$3,295
Clean$1,805$2,532$2,938
Average$1,371$1,925$2,224
Rough$937$1,318$1,510
FAQ

To understand if the 2005 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.