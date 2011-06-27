Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Arc 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,222
|$2,834
|$3,183
|Clean
|$1,984
|$2,531
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,507
|$1,924
|$2,149
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,317
|$1,459
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Aero 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,283
|$3,757
|Clean
|$2,184
|$2,932
|$3,350
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,229
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,526
|$1,723
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,587
|$2,926
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,310
|$2,610
|Average
|$1,350
|$1,756
|$1,976
|Rough
|$923
|$1,202
|$1,342
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Arc 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,659
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,374
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,350
|$1,805
|$2,050
|Rough
|$923
|$1,236
|$1,392
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Linear 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,292
|$3,044
|$3,470
|Clean
|$2,046
|$2,718
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,555
|$2,066
|$2,342
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,414
|$1,591
Estimated values
2005 Saab 9-3 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$2,836
|$3,295
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,532
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,371
|$1,925
|$2,224
|Rough
|$937
|$1,318
|$1,510