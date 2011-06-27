  1. Home
Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Aero Features & Specs

More about the 2004 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,500
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Rear head room37 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length182.4 in.
Curb weight3590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume82 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Lime Yellow Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red
Interior Colors
  • Slate Gray
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,500
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
