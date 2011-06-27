Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Linear Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2004 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/492.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,090
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,090
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,090
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Rear head room37 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.5 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume90 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Exterior Colors
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Graphite Green Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Merlot Red Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Hazelnut Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Gray
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,090
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,090
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
