Used 2004 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

at last jack fletcher , 09/14/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful cant find fault with anything about the car. after driving and owning a freelander, this is the one car that has not let me down. wonderful gas mileage and so comfortable. if you know how to drive a turbo, you got it madeeve

Happy camper in Wisconsin sdettmann , 03/25/2011 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Purchased used (off lease) late in 2008 when Saab looked like it might not survive. Great buy. Car had been very well cared for, and dealer was able to provide a complete service record. Car is solidly built and remarkably quiet with the top up. While no sports car, it is quite peppy and fun to drive. Some turbo lag, so it is important to keep the RPM's up around 3000 if you want to go fast. Comfortable interior in the front. I am 6'2" and have plenty of room above my head, even with the seat elevated to its highest position. You can put adults in the back seat, if they have no feet or legs (good for children in car seats though.) Have driven the car 30,000 in two years, with no problem

Fun car, not so reliable Eddy M , 03/23/2016 Linear 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful 96,000 miles and it has needed a lot of repairs. Expensive repairs, too. That being said, I love the way this car drives and looks. Picks up speed quick, super comfy seats, GREAT interior and exterior design. Overall a lot of fun to drive and is very safe (Swedish). It's unfortunate that they don't make these anymore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nothing else is even close senko555 , 03/20/2010 23 of 29 people found this review helpful I am a used car dealer and like cars a lot but cannot compare anything else with my Saab. Bought used one with 60k and now at 120k cost of my repairs are $0. When driving cars like accords or Camry from auctions I just cannot understand way people like them so much. Will never own any other brand for sure. I am sorry to hear that other people have some problems. Just change oil every 8k and transmission oil at 90k with coils and be happy that own one of best cars around. There is no timing belt to worry about either (timing chain) good for life time of vehicle. Still original battery after 7 years and 120k. Last year one Saab was retired because of over 1,000,000 miles. I hope this will be helpful.