  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2003 Saab 9-3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Arc Features & Specs

More about the 2003 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,090
See 9-3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/459.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Torque221 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,090
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,090
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
13 total speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,090
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,090
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Rear head room37 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Front track59.8 in.
Length182.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume90 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width69 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Exterior Colors
  • Merlot Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Green Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Dolphin Grey
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,090
All season tiresyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,090
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-3 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Saab 9-3 Arc info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles