Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen Features & Specs

More about the 2002 9-3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$38,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,095
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$38,095
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,095
160-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
$38,095
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$38,095
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,095
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,095
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
$38,095
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity46 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Rear track56.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$38,095
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
Interior Colors
  • Rocky Black/Carcoal Insert
  • Sand Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,095
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,095
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,095
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
