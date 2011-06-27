Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Viggen Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,995
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,995
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Front head room38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Length180.9 in.
Width67.4 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rocky Black/Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,995
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,995
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
