Used 2001 Saab 9-3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 9-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Air conditioningyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Length182.3 in.
Width67.4 in.
Curb weight3020 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Laser Red
  • Black
  • Cirrus White
  • Sun Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Gray
  • Warm Beige
  • Warm Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
P195/60R V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles