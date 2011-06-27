Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room41.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity28 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base102.6 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost Gray
  • Black
  • Scarabe Green
  • Cirrus White
  • Imola Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sun Green
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Warm Beige
