Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Not for everyone. But for me heck yeah!
1st, let me say, Im a car guy tried and true. My first love is a z, but this Saab is a blast! I bought the car as a commuter, good gas mileage, convertible, had no idea I was getting a well refined sports machine. I see mixed reviews, and I think saabs get a bad rap from people who don't understand what they are buying. If you dont know how to take care of a turbo car, dont buy one. If you want to compromise on maintenance (or if the previous owner did), don't buy one. If you are not enthusiastic about cars in general, buy something else. This car is an enthusiast's car. It's a blast to drive, good gas mileage is a bonus. I'm am pleasantly surprised by the 28+mpg.
Great on Highway, Hard on your Wallet
I purchased the my 9-3 Convertible with 18K miles and now has 107K. When running, it is great on the highway, and so much fun with the top down. The great things are the stereo, very comfortable seats (could easily drive cross country). The bad things: I had it break down 3 times (would not start), and each time it would cost around $1000 to fix. The build quality is not good, and my top had to be replaced even though it is suppose to last a lifetime. Buy this car for a great ride, but expect to pay for maintenance.
9-3 Saab 6 years later I still love it!
I bought my Saab used, it was a certified Saab with 30k miles. I have driven it all over the east coast, from Wisconsin to FL. I also drive it everyday to work. Fun and reliable, what more can you ask for from a car?
Love my Saab!
I could not be happier with this car! It fits all of my needs including golf clubs! The performance is outstanding... more than I need... and has great road handling ability! There is a little bit of tourque steer... but after about a week of driving... it's not even noticable.
Love It!
I had an accident in my Saab. Since then I have sworn that I will never drive anything less! A guy did 35 MPH into my back end - never hit the brakes! I have two young children, who were not with me at the time, but had they been, they would have been ok!
