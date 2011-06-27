Used 1999 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Not for everyone. But for me heck yeah! fl81turbozx , 08/11/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful 1st, let me say, Im a car guy tried and true. My first love is a z, but this Saab is a blast! I bought the car as a commuter, good gas mileage, convertible, had no idea I was getting a well refined sports machine. I see mixed reviews, and I think saabs get a bad rap from people who don't understand what they are buying. If you dont know how to take care of a turbo car, dont buy one. If you want to compromise on maintenance (or if the previous owner did), don't buy one. If you are not enthusiastic about cars in general, buy something else. This car is an enthusiast's car. It's a blast to drive, good gas mileage is a bonus. I'm am pleasantly surprised by the 28+mpg. Report Abuse

Great on Highway, Hard on your Wallet ifthecar , 04/12/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased the my 9-3 Convertible with 18K miles and now has 107K. When running, it is great on the highway, and so much fun with the top down. The great things are the stereo, very comfortable seats (could easily drive cross country). The bad things: I had it break down 3 times (would not start), and each time it would cost around $1000 to fix. The build quality is not good, and my top had to be replaced even though it is suppose to last a lifetime. Buy this car for a great ride, but expect to pay for maintenance.

9-3 Saab 6 years later I still love it! Heather Walker , 10/28/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my Saab used, it was a certified Saab with 30k miles. I have driven it all over the east coast, from Wisconsin to FL. I also drive it everyday to work. Fun and reliable, what more can you ask for from a car?

Love my Saab! Russw , 05/02/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I could not be happier with this car! It fits all of my needs including golf clubs! The performance is outstanding... more than I need... and has great road handling ability! There is a little bit of tourque steer... but after about a week of driving... it's not even noticable.