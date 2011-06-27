Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Independence Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$46,080
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,080
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,080
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$46,080
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Navigation w/Premium Audioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$46,080
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,080
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
$46,080
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length182.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$46,080
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment w/Orange, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,080
inside mounted spare tireyes
R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,080
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
