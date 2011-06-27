  1. Home
Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 9-3 Griffin
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,840
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,840
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,840
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Premium Sound Systemyes
Navigation Radioyes
OnStaryes
Navigation w/Premium Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,840
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3747 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length182.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.6 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Oak Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,840
P235/45R17 94V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,840
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
