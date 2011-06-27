  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3 Griffin
  4. Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi Features & Specs

More about the 2012 9-3 Griffin
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,975
See 9-3 Griffin Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Comfort Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,975
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Navigation w/Bose Audioyes
Navigation Radioyes
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound Systemyes
OnStaryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,975
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height60.2 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Oak Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 98V tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,975
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-3 Griffin Inventory

Related Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin X SportCombi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles