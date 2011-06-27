  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3 Griffin
  4. Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi Features & Specs

More about the 2012 9-3 Griffin
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,180
See 9-3 Griffin Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,180
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Comfort Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,180
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Navigation w/Bose Audioyes
Navigation Radioyes
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound Systemyes
OnStaryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,180
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Oak Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,180
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,180
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,180
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See 9-3 Griffin Inventory

Related Used 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin Turbo4 SportCombi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles