2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$395,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|12/18 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|14 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|262.8/394.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.6 L
|Cylinders
|V12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|623 hp
|Torque
|642 lb-ft
|Valves
|48
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|208.5 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Height
|59.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Curb weight
|5,380 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,195 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|10-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Massaging
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Composite wheels
|yes
|21 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R21 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Rolls-Royce Signature Package
|+$27,550
|Driver Assistance Systems
|+$8,325
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|+$3,350
|Interior Options
|Extended Leather Finish
|+$5,325
|Full Natural Grain Leather
|+$0
|Extended Leather Headliner
|+$0
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Black Badge Low Contrast Environment
|+$5,600
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$5,725
|Personalized Starlight Headliner
|+$26,725
|Black Badge High Contrast Environment
|+$5,600
|Personalized Headrest Embriodery
|+$2,775
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|+$6,575
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|+$4,250
|Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplates
|+$9,025
|Special Order Interior Leather
|+$10,025
|Silver Pinstripes
|+$5,025
|Commissioned Collection Interior Leather
|+$0
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|+$0
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|+$10,250
|Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch
|+$1,975
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrests
|+$1,975
|Leather Boot Floor
|+$5,900
|VIN Plate
|+$825
|Seat Piping
|+$4,150
|Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplates
|+$6,175
|Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch
|+$850
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrests
|+$1,575
|Seat Piping Outer
|+$4,150
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,675
|Seat Piping Center
|+$3,350
|Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$1,075
|Colored Steering Wheel
|+$1,775
|Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|+$5,850
|Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid
|+$3,100
|Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,675
|Personalized Illuminated Treadplates
|+$7,650
|Mono Interior Envrionment
|+$0
|Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel
|+$3,100
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|+$6,500
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Color-keyed Boot Trim
|+$1,650
|Personalized Treadplates
|+$4,900
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Shooting Star Headliner
|+$18,400
|Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$5,975
|RR Embossing to Doors
|+$2,100
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doors
|+$1,975
|Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$3,025
|Illuminated Treadplates Wraith
|+$5,975
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrests
|+$1,975
|Treadplates Wraith
|+$3,025
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|+$1,525
|Leather Footmats
|+$5,600
|Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$1,075
|Door Contrast Feature
|+$2,050
|Door Piping
|+$1,375
|Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Exterior Options
|Dark Headlights
|+$3,100
|Aero Inserts Black
|+$8,275
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|Coachline w/Personalised Motif
|+$5,675
|Iced Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|Fixed Glass Roof
|+$9,850
|Crystal Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|Single Coachline
|+$1,775
|Two Tone Feature Line
|+$1,775
|Twin Coachline
|+$1,775
|Special Order Two-Tone
|+$10,750
|C Pillar Motif
|+$4,725
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|Upper Two-Tone
|+$10,750
|Carbon Fiber Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$10,775
|Colored Brake Calipers
|+$4,075
|Exterior Black Detailing
|+$8,175
|Black Side Frame Finishers
|+$5,425
|Feature Line
|+$1,775
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Center
|+$2,400
