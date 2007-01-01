Skip to main content
2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$344,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG12/18 MPG
EPA combined MPG14 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)262.8/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.6 L
CylindersV12
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower623 hp
Torque620 lb-ft
Valves48
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length208.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.7 in.
Height59.3 in.
Wheelbase122.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Curb weight5,380 lbs.
Gross weight6,195 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • English White
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Graphite
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Dark Indigo
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Scala Red
  • Galileo Blue
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Gunmetal
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Bohemian Red
  • Arctic White
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Burnout Grey
  • Silver
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Crystal over Arctic White
  • Black Diamond
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Crystal over Black
  • Anthracite
  • Silver Sand
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Imperial Jade
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Premiere Silver
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Iced English White
  • Dark Emerald
  • Twilight Purple
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Petra Gold
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Sapphire Black
  • Infinity Black
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
Interior Colors
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Arctic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Safety
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/40R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Kryptos Collection Package +$68,000
Kryptos Plus Package +$19,800
Ultimate Touring Package +$20,825
Interior Detailing Package +$11,325
Rolls-Royce Signature Package +$27,550
Exterior Detailing Package +$2,525
Driver Assistance Systems +$8,325
Polished Stainless Steel Package +$3,350
Interior Options
Extended Leather Finish +$5,325
Full Natural Grain Leather +$0
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fascia +$17,500
Extended Leather Headliner +$0
Contrast Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Canadel Panelling - Doors +$12,675
Signature Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Horizon Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalized +$8,325
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$5,725
Personalized Starlight Headliner +$26,725
Personalized Headrest Embriodery +$2,775
Gold Plated Pinstripes +$6,575
Bespoke Headrest Embroidery +$4,250
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplates +$9,025
Special Order Interior Leather +$10,025
Silver Pinstripes +$5,025
Commissioned Collection Interior Leather +$0
Black Cashmere Headlining +$0
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio +$10,250
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch +$1,975
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrests +$1,975
Leather Boot Floor +$5,900
VIN Plate +$825
Seat Piping +$4,150
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch +$850
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrests +$1,575
Seat Piping Outer +$4,150
Contrast Lambswool Footmats +$1,675
Contrast Stitching +$2,150
Seat Piping Center +$3,350
Door Onlay and Flight - WRAITH +$6,500
Canadel Panelling - Fascia +$7,350
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlays +$4,075
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid +$1,075
Colored Steering Wheel +$1,775
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Bespoke Order Treadplates +$5,850
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid +$3,100
Lambswool Footmats +$1,675
Personalized Illuminated Treadplates +$7,650
Mono Interior Envrionment +$0
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel +$3,100
Bespoke Interior - Module Editing +$6,500
Accent Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Color-keyed Boot Trim +$1,650
Personalized Treadplates +$4,900
Atmospheric Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Shooting Star Headliner +$18,400
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Technical Bespoke Clock +$6,400
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$5,975
RR Embossing to Doors +$2,100
Indulge Bespoke Clock +$6,400
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doors +$1,975
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$3,025
Illuminated Treadplates Wraith +$5,975
Front Ventilated Seats +$3,250
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrests +$1,975
Treadplates Wraith +$3,025
Commissioned Collection Umbrellas +$1,525
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlays +$4,075
Leather Footmats +$5,600
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid +$1,075
Door Contrast Feature +$2,050
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWD +$6,500
Door Piping +$1,375
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Exterior Options
Dark Headlights +$3,100
Aero Inserts Black +$8,275
21" Seven Spoke Wheels +$7,450
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheels +$9,950
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheels +$9,950
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels +$9,950
21" Alloy Wheels Painted +$7,450
Special Order Exterior Paint +$11,900
Coachline w/Personalised Motif +$5,675
Body Colored Wheel Centers +$1,225
Iced Paint Finish +$21,325
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels +$2,900
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels +$9,950
Fixed Glass Roof +$9,850
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels +$9,950
Crystal Paint Finish +$21,325
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheels +$9,950
Single Coachline +$1,775
Two Tone Feature Line +$1,775
Twin Coachline +$1,775
Special Order Two-Tone +$10,750
Orbit Grey Wheel Centers +$1,225
C Pillar Motif +$4,725
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint +$11,900
Upper Two-Tone +$10,750
21" Seven Spoke Wheels - Color +$9,950
Carbon Fiber Spirit of Ecstasy +$10,775
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy +$9,000
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy +$7,475
Wheel Center Matched To Contrast +$1,225
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy +$4,650
Exterior Black Detailing +$8,175
Black Side Frame Finishers +$5,425
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy +$11,500
Feature Line +$1,775
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Center +$2,400
