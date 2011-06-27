  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$330,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Base engine size6.6 l
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$330,000
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Exterior Detailing Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Interior Detailing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$330,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$330,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizedyes
Door Onlay and Flight - WRAITHyes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Leather Footmatsyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
VIN Plateyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Canadel Panelling - Fasciayes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyes
Treadplates Wraithyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fasciayes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Shooting Star Headlineryes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyes
Technical Bespoke Clockyes
Full Natural Grain Leatheryes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Leather Boot Flooryes
Extended Leather Finishyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
Door Contrast Featureyes
RR Embossing to Doorsyes
Seat Piping Centeryes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$330,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$330,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheels - Coloryes
C Pillar Motifyes
Feature Lineyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centeryes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centersyes
Wheel Center Matched To Contrastyes
21" Alloy Wheels Paintedyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Single Coachlineyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.1 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Exterior Colors
  • Galileo Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • White Sands
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Anthracite
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Crystal over Arctic White
  • Iced English White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Dark Emerald
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Bohemian Red
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Silver Sand
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
Interior Colors
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Arctic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$330,000
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$330,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

