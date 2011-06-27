  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$380,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Base engine size6.6 l
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$380,000
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$380,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$380,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Leather Footmatsyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
VIN Plateyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyes
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplatesyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyes
Treadplates Wraithyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Black Badge Low Contrast Environmentyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Seat Pipingyes
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Door Pipingyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Shooting Star Headlineryes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Full Natural Grain Leatheryes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Leather Boot Flooryes
Extended Leather Finishyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
Door Contrast Featureyes
RR Embossing to Doorsyes
Seat Piping Centeryes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Black Badge High Contrast Environmentyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$380,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$380,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
Colored Brake Calipersyes
C Pillar Motifyes
Feature Lineyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centeryes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Carbon Fiber Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Single Coachlineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.1 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Galileo Blue
  • Anthracite
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Crystal over Arctic White
  • Iced English White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Black
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Dark Emerald
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Bohemian Red
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • White Sands
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Silver Sand
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
Interior Colors
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Arctic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$380,000
composite wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$380,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

