2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l
Turning circle41.7 ft.41.7 ft.
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Exterior Detailing Packageyesno
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyesyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyesno
Driver Assistance Systemsyesyes
Interior Detailing Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizedyesno
Door Onlay and Flight - WRAITHyesno
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Leather Footmatsyesyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryesyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Seat Piping Outeryesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
VIN Plateyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyesyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Fasciayesno
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyesyes
Treadplates Wraithyesyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyesno
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyesyes
Silver Pinstripesyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesno
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplatesyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesno
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fasciayesno
Extended Leather Headlineryesyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyesyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyesyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyesyes
Door Pipingyesyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyesyes
Shooting Star Headlineryesyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyesyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyesno
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDyesno
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyesyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsyesno
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyesyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyesno
Technical Bespoke Clockyesno
Full Natural Grain Leatheryesyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyesyes
Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryesyes
Leather Boot Flooryesyes
Extended Leather Finishyesyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyesyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryesyes
Door Contrast Featureyesyes
RR Embossing to Doorsyesyes
Seat Piping Centeryesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyes
Personalized Treadplatesyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyesyes
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplatesnoyes
Black Badge Low Contrast Environmentnoyes
Black Badge High Contrast Environmentnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
massagingyesyes
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Crystal Paint Finishyesyes
Exterior Black Detailingyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheels - Coloryesno
C Pillar Motifyesyes
Feature Lineyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
Special Order Exterior Paintyesyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centeryesyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesno
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyesno
Orbit Grey Wheel Centersyesno
Wheel Center Matched To Contrastyesno
21" Alloy Wheels Paintedyesno
Upper Two-Toneyesyes
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyesno
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyesyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyesno
Black Side Frame Finishersyesyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyesno
Special Order Two-Toneyesyes
Iced Paint Finishyesyes
Fixed Glass Roofyesyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyesno
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyesno
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyesno
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsyesno
Carbon Fiber Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyesyes
Twin Coachlineyesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyesyes
Single Coachlineyesyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyesno
Colored Brake Calipersnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.1 in.208.1 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Exterior Colors
  • Galileo Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • White Sands
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Anthracite
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Crystal over Arctic White
  • Iced English White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Dark Emerald
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Bohemian Red
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Silver Sand
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
Interior Colors
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Arctic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
285/40R20 tiresyesno
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesno
Run flat tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
composite wheelsnoyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyes
285/35R21 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$330,000
Starting MSRP
$380,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
