  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$327,000
See Wraith Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$327,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$327,000
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Exterior Detailing Packageyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyes
Interior Detailing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$327,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$327,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizedyes
Leather Floor Matsyes
Door Onlay and Flight - WRAITHyes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Bespoke Commissionyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
VIN Plateyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Canadel Panelling - Fasciayes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Treadplates Wraithyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed on Doorsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fasciayes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Seat Piping Centreyes
Door Onlay and Flight - RRMCyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Technical Bespoke Clockyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Leather Boot Flooryes
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplatesyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
Door Contrast Featureyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$327,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$327,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyes
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Feature Lineyes
C Pillar Motifyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
21" Alloy Wheels Paintedyes
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastyes
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Single Coachlineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Length207.9 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Exterior Colors
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Bohemian Red
  • Dark Emerald
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Artic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Lyrical Copper
  • White Sands
  • Anthracite
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • Galileo Blue
  • Silver Sand
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Obsidian
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$327,000
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$327,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Wraith Inventory

Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars