  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$375,200
See Wraith Inventory
Starting MSRP
$327,000
See Wraith Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Combined MPGno14
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/18 mpg
Combined MPGno14
Engine
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Torque642 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.41.7 ft.
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyesyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyesyes
Exterior Detailing Packagenoyes
Ultimate Touring Packagenoyes
Interior Detailing Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
USB connectionyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
hands-free entryyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Seat Piping Outeryesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
VIN Plateyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyesyes
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplatesyesno
Accented Mono Black Badgeyesno
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyes
Treadplates Wraithyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed on Doorsyesyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyes
Starlight Headlineryesyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyesyes
Extended Leather Headlineryesyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyesyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyesyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyesyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyesyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyesyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyesyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyesyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyesyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyesyes
Seat Piping Centreyesyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyesyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyesyes
Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Leather Boot Flooryesyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentyesno
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplatesyesyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryesyes
Door Contrast Featureyesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyes
Personalized Treadplatesyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyesyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Personalizednoyes
Leather Floor Matsnoyes
Door Onlay and Flight - WRAITHnoyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Bespoke Commissionnoyes
Special Order Interior Leathernoyes
Canadel Panelling - Fascianoyes
Indulge Bespoke Clocknoyes
Front Ventilated Seatsnoyes
Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fascianoyes
Door Pipingnoyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysnoyes
Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWDnoyes
Canadel Panelling - Doorsnoyes
Door Onlay and Flight - RRMCnoyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysnoyes
Technical Bespoke Clocknoyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leathernoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesno
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
massagingyesyes
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Special Order Two-Toneyesyes
Iced Paint Finishyesyes
Fixed Glass Roofyesyes
Crystal Paint Finishyesyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyesyes
Exterior Black Detailingyesyes
Feature Lineyesyes
C Pillar Motifyesyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyesyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Upper Two-Toneyesyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyesyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyesyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyesyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyesyes
Silver Pinstripesyesyes
Twin Coachlineyesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyesyes
Single Coachlineyesyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasynoyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasynoyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresnoyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresnoyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasynoyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsnoyes
21" Alloy Wheels Paintednoyes
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheelsnoyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsnoyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsnoyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastnoyes
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsnoyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsnoyes
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsnoyes
Rear Privacy Glassnoyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Length207.9 in.207.9 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Exterior Colors
  • Galileo Blue
  • Silver Sand
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Obsidian
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Bohemian Red
  • Dark Emerald
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Artic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Lyrical Copper
  • White Sands
  • Anthracite
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Black
  • Dark Indigo
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Bohemian Red
  • Dark Emerald
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Petra Gold
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sapphire Black
  • Artic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Lyrical Copper
  • White Sands
  • Anthracite
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Scala Red
  • English White
  • Galileo Blue
  • Silver Sand
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Obsidian
  • Burnout Grey
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Gunmetal
  • Twilight Purple
  • Infinity Black
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
composite wheelsyesno
Run flat tiresyesyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesno
285/35R21 tiresyesno
285/40R20 tiresnoyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$375,200
Starting MSRP
$327,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Wraith InventorySee Wraith Inventory

Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars