  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$367,750
See Wraith Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Torque642 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$367,750
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$367,750
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$367,750
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Illuminated Black badge Treadplatesyes
VIN Plateyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to Headrestsyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Headrestsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Treadplates Wraithyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed on Doorsyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Seat Pipingyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Treadplates Wraithyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed on Doorsyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Seat Piping Centreyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Leather Boot Flooryes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
Door Contrast Featureyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$367,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$367,750
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Fixed Glass Roofyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Accented Mono Black Badgeyes
C Pillar Motifyes
Feature Lineyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Single Coachlineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Maximum cargo capacity16.6 cu.ft.
Length208.1 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Exterior Colors
  • Petra Gold
  • Black Diamond
  • Artic White
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Scala Red
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Anthracite
  • White Sands
  • English White
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Dark Emerald
  • Bohemian Red
  • Midnight Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$367,750
composite wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$367,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$367,750
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Wraith Inventory

Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles