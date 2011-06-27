  1. Home
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,700
See Wraith Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$315,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.8/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$315,700
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Bespoke CC Interior and Exterioryes
The Wraith Packageyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Lease Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$315,700
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$315,700
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates- Rolls-Royce, Goodwoodyes
Leather Footmatsyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Personalizedyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Extended Canadel Veneer to Fasciayes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Solid Silver RR Monogram Door Onlayyes
VIN Plateyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
Door Onlay & Flight- RRMCyes
SoE Inlays to Monitor Lidyes
Consort and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Canadel Panelling - Crossbandedyes
Bespoke CC Interioryes
RR Inlays to Monitor Lidyes
Navy and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Name Inlay- Passenger Panelyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
CC Umbrellas and Colored Handlesyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Seat Piping- Outer Onlyyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Door Pipingyes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Canadel Panelling to Doorsyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Bespoke Commissionyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Wraithyes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Wraith CC Bespoke Clockyes
Solid Silver SoE Door Onlayyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Instrument Panel with Top Stitchyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Treadplates- Wraithyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Leather Boot Flooryes
Combined Seat Piping and Stitchingyes
Door Onlay & Flight- Hand Built in GWDyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
RR Embossing to Doorsyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$315,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
Feature Lineyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Coachlineyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Art Work on C Pillaryes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polishedyes
Coachline with Personalized Motifyes
21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Seat Piping- Center Onlyyes
21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Upper Two-toneyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Maximum cargo capacity13.0 cu.ft.
Length207.9 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Exterior Colors
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Stone Grey
  • English White
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk (Special Order CC)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Silver Sand
  • Blue Velvet (Special Order CC)
  • Arabian Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Tuscan Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Brooklands Green (Special Order CC)
  • Velvet Orchid (Special Order CC)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Special Order CC)
  • Titanium (Special Order CC)
  • Tungsten (Special Order CC)
  • Silver Haze (Special Order CC)
  • Adriatic Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Iridium (Special Order CC)
  • Black Green (Special Order CC)
  • Melanite (Special Order CC)
  • Blue Ice (Special Order CC)
  • Turchese (Special Order CC)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Special Order CC)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Special Order CC)
  • Fame Green (Special Order CC)
  • Rose Quartz (Special Order CC)
  • Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Antique Gold (Special Order CC)
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Emerald
  • Obsidian (Special Order CC)
  • Wildberry (Special Order CC)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Special Order CC)
  • Lyrical Copper (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Special Order CC)
  • Sterling Grey (Special Order CC)
  • Premier Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Special Order CC)
  • Iguaza Blue
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Black Kirsch
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
Interior Colors
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Arctic White, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Sunset, premium leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$315,700
285/40R20 tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$315,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$315,700
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Wraith Inventory

