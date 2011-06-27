Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs
|Overview
See Wraith Inventory
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|262.8/416.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Torque
|605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|624 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Bespoke CC Interior and Exterior
|yes
|The Wraith Package
|yes
|Driver's Assistance Systems Three
|yes
|Lease Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Contrast Interior Environment
|yes
|Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Treadplates- Rolls-Royce, Goodwood
|yes
|Leather Footmats
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight- Personalized
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|yes
|Extended Canadel Veneer to Fascia
|yes
|Colored Steering Wheel
|yes
|Solid Silver RR Monogram Door Onlay
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Signature Interior Environment
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight- RRMC
|yes
|SoE Inlays to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Consort and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Crossbanded
|yes
|Bespoke CC Interior
|yes
|RR Inlays to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Navy and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Personalized Name Inlay- Passenger Panel
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|yes
|Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel
|yes
|CC Umbrellas and Colored Handles
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Starlight Headliner
|yes
|Seat Piping- Outer Only
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid
|yes
|Door Piping
|yes
|Color Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Canadel Panelling to Doors
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight- Bespoke Commission
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight- Wraith
|yes
|RR Monogram to All Headrests
|yes
|Wraith CC Bespoke Clock
|yes
|Solid Silver SoE Door Onlay
|yes
|Horizon Interior Environment
|yes
|Instrument Panel with Top Stitch
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Charge
|yes
|Treadplates- Wraith
|yes
|Atmospheric Interior Environment
|yes
|Lambswool Footmats
|yes
|Leather Boot Floor
|yes
|Combined Seat Piping and Stitching
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight- Hand Built in GWD
|yes
|Personalized Starlight Headliner
|yes
|RR Embossing to Doors
|yes
|Rear Privacy Glass
|yes
|Accent Interior Environment
|yes
|Personalized Treadplates
|yes
|Personalized Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Chromed Visible Exhausts
|yes
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Body Colored Wheel Centers
|yes
|Fixed Glass Roof
|yes
|Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|Feature Line
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Coachline
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Wheels
|yes
|21" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Art Work on C Pillar
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished
|yes
|Coachline with Personalized Motif
|yes
|21" Ten Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Seat Piping- Center Only
|yes
|21" Five Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Upper Two-tone
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|207.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5380 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6195 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|770 lbs.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Wraith
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$315,700
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons