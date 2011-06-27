  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Wraith
  4. Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  5. Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Wraith
More about the 2015 Wraith

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

List Price Estimate
$146,331 - $185,971
Used Wraith for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all Wraiths for sale

Related Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles