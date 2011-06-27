  1. Home
Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Wraith
Overview
Starting MSRP
$284,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.7/459.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower624 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
U.S. Wraith Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bespoke 1300W Audioyes
Personalized Name Inlay, Passenger Panelyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Bespoke Commission Collection Schemeyes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyes
Rolls-Royce Treadplatesyes
Bespoke Order Tread Platesyes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
RR Inlays to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Seat Pipingyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Exterior Options
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Camera System (Side, Rear and Top View)yes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Fixed Glass Roofyes
21" Five Spoke Wheelsyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Seven Spoke Wheelsyes
Coachlineyes
20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Upper Two Tone Paintyes
Adaptive Headlampsyes
21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Seven Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Length207.9 in.
Curb weight5380 lbs.
Gross weight6195 lbs.
Height59.3 in.
Maximum payload770 lbs.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Silver Sand
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Diamond Black
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • English White
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Sea Green
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Light Grey and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Light Grey and Consort Red (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Arctic White and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Arctic White and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Arctic White and Consort Red (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Oatmeal and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Light Grey and Black (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell (Bespoke), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Oatmeal and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/40R20 104Y tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
