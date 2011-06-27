Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|284.7/459.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|624 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Driver's Assistance Systems Three
|yes
|Driver's Assistance Systems One
|yes
|U.S. Wraith Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|Contrast Interior Scheme
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Bespoke 1300W Audio
|yes
|Personalized Name Inlay, Passenger Panel
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Charge
|yes
|Bespoke Commission Collection Scheme
|yes
|Accent Interior Scheme
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Treadplates
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Treadplates
|yes
|Bespoke Order Tread Plates
|yes
|Color Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay to Monitor Screen Cover
|yes
|Front Massage Seats
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|RR Inlays to Monitor Screen Cover
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Starlight Headliner
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|RR Monogram to All Headrests
|yes
|Personalized Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Camera System (Side, Rear and Top View)
|yes
|Body Colored Wheel Centers
|yes
|Fixed Glass Roof
|yes
|21" Five Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Comfort Entry System
|yes
|Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Coachline
|yes
|20" Seven Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels
|yes
|Upper Two Tone Paint
|yes
|Adaptive Headlamps
|yes
|21" Five Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Uplit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Polished Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Length
|207.9 in.
|Curb weight
|5380 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6195 lbs.
|Height
|59.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|770 lbs.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|285/40R20 104Y tires
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$284,900
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
