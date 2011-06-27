Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length212.2 in.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Gross weight6171 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume106 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width83.5 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R V tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
