Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Torque
|361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|8 total speakers
|yes
|Multi-CD located in center console
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|heated
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Front track
|63.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|212.2 in.
|Curb weight
|5180 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6171 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|59.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|106 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|122.7 in.
|Width
|83.5 in.
|Rear track
|63.3 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/65R V tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$229,990
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
