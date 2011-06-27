  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph
  4. Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Silver Seraph
Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,900
See Silver Seraph Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$219,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$219,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$219,900
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$219,900
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$219,900
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$219,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$219,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$219,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$219,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$219,900
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$219,900
Height59.6 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Length212.2 in.
Width83.5 in.
Curb weight5180 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$219,900
chrome alloy wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R V tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$219,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$219,900
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Silver Seraph Inventory

Related Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles