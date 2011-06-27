Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Sedan Consumer Reviews

nomind , 09/20/2006 4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A)

1 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought this beauty for $46,000 two months ago. It rides great and I love the hand-sewn hides and sheepskin / cashmere interior. Now all my Porsche driving buddies have something to think about when I drive up to the ballpark.