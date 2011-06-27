  1. Home
Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Silver Seraph
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$32,285 - $68,325
Used Silver Seraph for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Best Value for the Money

nomind, 09/20/2006
4dr Sedan (5.4L 12cyl 5A)
1 of 21 people found this review helpful

I bought this beauty for $46,000 two months ago. It rides great and I love the hand-sewn hides and sheepskin / cashmere interior. Now all my Porsche driving buddies have something to think about when I drive up to the ballpark.

