2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$535,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|14
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/452.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.2 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|48
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|The Phantom Package
|+$38,700
|In-Car Entertainment
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Personalized Door Enhancement
|+$5,175
|Extended Pannier
|+$11,725
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,575
|Picnic Tables
|yes
|Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplates
|+$8,500
|VIN Plate
|+$1,325
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|+$1,525
|Illuminated Treadplates - "Phantom"
|+$5,500
|Signature Key
|+$725
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|+$11,225
|Rear Theatre Configuration
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|+$4,250
|Personalised Debossed Glove Box Lid
|+$2,275
|Treadplates - "Phantom"
|+$4,025
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|+$7,075
|Personalised Headrest Embroidery
|+$2,775
|Boot Apron
|+$3,125
|Bespoke Order Inlay to Picnic Tables
|+$3,475
|Personalised Initials - Door Cappings
|+$5,475
|Personalised Treadplates
|+$5,725
|Technical Bespoke Clock
|+$7,275
|Personalised Illuminated Treadplates
|+$7,200
|Rear Compartment Curtains
|+$7,675
|Colour-Keyed Boot Trim
|+$1,650
|Fiddleback
|+$2,450
|Rivenslate
|+$2,450
|Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Dark)
|+$11,850
|Commissioned Collection - Metropolitan Skyline
|+$14,950
|Commissioned Collection - Cascade Steel
|+$14,950
|Commissioned Collection - Regatta Sails
|+$11,850
|Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Light)
|+$11,850
|Commissioned Collection - Cascade Gold
|+$21,325
|Indulge Bespoke Clock
|+$6,600
|Veneered Steering Wheel Spokes
|+$1,150
|Coloured Steering Wheel
|+$1,775
|Commissioned Collection - Cascade Ruthenium
|+$21,325
|Extended Veneer Accents
|+$3,825
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|+$3,825
|Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay - Picnic Table Backs
|+$1,825
|Personalized Inlay - Fascia
|+$2,650
|Open Pore Canadel Panelling - Doors
|+$9,950
|High Gloss Canadel Panelling - Rear
|+$6,200
|High Gloss Canadel Panelling - Front
|+$6,200
|Open Pore - Smoked Eucalyptus
|yes
|Door Enhancement
|+$1,475
|Extended Piping
|+$2,075
|Leather Finishing Pack
|+$5,325
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests
|+$1,900
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|+$6,200
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests
|+$1,900
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|+$6,200
|Special Order Interior Leather
|+$10,025
|Coloured Stitching
|+$2,150
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|+$6,200
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors
|+$1,975
|Contrast Seat Piping
|+$4,150
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests
|+$1,450
|Serenity Seats w/Fixed Centre Console
|+$26,325
|Open Pore - Smoked Chestnut
|yes
|Immersive Seating w/Centre Console
|+$17,950
|Open Pore - Silver Birch
|yes
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|+$6,200
|Open Pore - Paldao
|yes
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Open Pore - Royal Walnut
|yes
|Elevating Footrests
|+$5,925
|Rear Ventilated Seats
|+$1,850
|Central Cool Chamber for Occ. Third Seat
|+$3,250
|Immersive Seating w/Occ. Third Seat
|+$10,100
|Lounge Seat Headrest Cushions
|+$1,825
|Shooting Star Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay w/Pinstripe
|+$9,050
|Pinstripes
|+$8,700
|Carbon Fibre Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$10,775
|Exterior Black Detailing
|+$9,550
|Long Double Coachline
|+$2,075
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$11,500
|Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast
|+$1,225
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$7,475
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre
|+$2,400
|Coachline w/Personalised Motif
|+$5,675
|Orbit Grey Wheel Centres
|+$1,225
|21" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheel
|+$7,425
|C Pillar Personalised Motif
|+$4,725
|Special Order Two-Tone
|+$25,750
|Long Single Coachline
|+$2,075
|22" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheels
|+$11,350
|Crystal Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|+$14,950
|Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts
|+$5,100
|Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$4,650
|Upper Two-Tone
|+$25,750
|22" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheels
|+$11,350
|21" Part Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$7,425
|Body Coloured Wheel Centres
|+$1,225
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$9,000
|Single Short Coachline
|+$2,075
|Silver Satin Bonnet Finish
|+$7,625
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5754 lbs.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Length
|235.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|148.5 in.
|Width
|78.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|P285/45R21 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
