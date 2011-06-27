  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$530,000
See Phantom Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$530,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$530,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$530,000
The Phantom Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$530,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$530,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Commissioned Collection - Regatta Sailsyes
Central Cool Chamber for Occ. Third Seatyes
Open Pore - Paldaoyes
Open Pore Canadel Panelling - Doorsyes
Serenity Seats w/Fixed Centre Consoleyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Open Pore - Smoked Eucalyptusyes
Door Enhancementyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Open Pore - Silver Birchyes
Personalized Inlay - Fasciayes
Personalised Debossed Glove Box Lidyes
Coloured Stitchingyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Commissioned Collection - Metropolitan Skylineyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyes
Colour-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Picnic Tablesyes
VIN Plateyes
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Light)yes
Rear Compartment Curtainsyes
Immersive Seating w/Centre Consoleyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Dark)yes
Personalised Treadplatesyes
Elevating Footrestsyes
Bespoke CC Clock - Matching the CC Galleryyes
Personalised Initials - Door Cappingsyes
Personalised Headrest Embroideryyes
Rivenslateyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Bespoke Clockyes
Fiddlebackyes
Personalised Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Open Pore - Royal Walnutyes
Illuminated Treadplates - "Phantom"yes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Treadplates - "Phantom"yes
Boot Apronyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Contrast Seat Pipingyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Commissioned Collection - Cascade Steelyes
Bespoke Order Inlay to Picnic Tablesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Immersive Seating w/Occ. Third Seatyes
Signature Keyyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Open Pore - Smoked Chestnutyes
Extended Veneer Accentsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$530,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyes
Single Short Coachlineyes
21" Part Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Pinstripesyes
21" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelyes
22" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay w/Pinstripeyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
22" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyes
Chrome Plated Visible Exhaustsyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastyes
Long Double Coachlineyes
Long Single Coachlineyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Maximum cargo capacity19.0 cu.ft.
Length235.8 in.
Curb weight5754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base148.5 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Silver
  • White Sands
  • English White
  • Galileo Blue
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Tungsten
  • Artic White
  • Infinity Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Black Kirsch
  • Burnout Grey
  • Arizona Sun
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Rose Quartz
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Magma Red
  • Sapphire Black
  • Black
  • Gunmetal
  • Brooklands Green
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Purple Silk
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Black Diamond
  • Bronze
  • Wildberry
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Blue Velvet
  • Dark Emerald
  • Anthracite
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Graphite
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Petra Gold
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Black Green
  • Stone Grey
  • Platinum
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Scala Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Bohemian Red
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Black Ember
  • Melanite
  • Silver Haze
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Iguazu Blue
Interior Colors
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Scivaro Grey, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Ardent Red, leather
  • Armagnac, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$530,000
P285/45R21 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$530,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom Inventory

Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars