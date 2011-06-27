Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/452.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Torque
|664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.2 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|The Phantom Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Commissioned Collection - Regatta Sails
|yes
|Central Cool Chamber for Occ. Third Seat
|yes
|Serenity Seats w/Fixed Centre Console
|yes
|Veneered Steering Wheel Spokes
|yes
|Special Order Interior Leather
|yes
|Door Enhancement
|yes
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Personalized Inlay - Fascia
|yes
|Personalised Debossed Glove Box Lid
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests
|yes
|Coloured Stitching
|yes
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|yes
|Commissioned Collection - Metropolitan Skyline
|yes
|Rear Theatre Configuration
|yes
|Colour-Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Picnic Tables
|yes
|Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Light)
|yes
|Rear Compartment Curtains
|yes
|Immersive Seating w/Centre Console
|yes
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Dark)
|yes
|Personalised Treadplates
|yes
|Elevating Footrests
|yes
|High Gloss Canadel Panelling
|yes
|Bespoke CC Clock - Matching the CC Gallery
|yes
|Personalised Initials - Door Cappings
|yes
|Personalised Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Rivenslate
|yes
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|yes
|Bespoke Clock
|yes
|Fiddleback
|yes
|Rear Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Personalised Illuminated Treadplates
|yes
|Illuminated Treadplates - "Phantom"
|yes
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Treadplates - "Phantom"
|yes
|Boot Apron
|yes
|Coloured Steering Wheel
|yes
|Contrast Seat Piping
|yes
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Commissioned Collection - Cascade Steel
|yes
|Bespoke Order Inlay to Picnic Tables
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Interior Leather
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|Immersive Seating w/Occ. Third Seat
|yes
|Signature Key
|yes
|Veneered Picnic Tables
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|yes
|Extended Veneer Accents
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Body Coloured Wheel Centres
|yes
|Single Short Coachline
|yes
|21" Part Polished Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Orbit Grey Wheel Centres
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Pinstripes
|yes
|22" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Upper Two-Tone
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay w/Pinstripe
|yes
|Coachline w/Personalised Motif
|yes
|22" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|yes
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre
|yes
|Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts
|yes
|Silver Satin Bonnet Finish
|yes
|Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast
|yes
|Long Double Coachline
|yes
|Long Single Coachline
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|235.8 in.
|Curb weight
|5754 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|65.2 in.
|Wheel base
|148.5 in.
|Width
|78.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|P285/45R21 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$530,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
