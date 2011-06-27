  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$530,000
See Phantom Inventory
Starting MSRP
$450,000
See Phantom Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.285.6/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l6.8 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5000 rpm563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.no
Valves4848
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
The Phantom Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
16 total speakersyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
video monitoryesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
DVD playeryesyes
USB connectionyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Commissioned Collection - Regatta Sailsyesyes
Central Cool Chamber for Occ. Third Seatyesyes
Serenity Seats w/Fixed Centre Consoleyesno
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyesyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryesyes
Door Enhancementyesno
Accent Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Personalized Inlay - Fasciayesyes
Personalised Debossed Glove Box Lidyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyesyes
Coloured Stitchingyesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyes
Commissioned Collection - Metropolitan Skylineyesyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyesyes
Colour-Keyed Boot Trimyesyes
VIN Plateyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyes
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Light)yesyes
Rear Compartment Curtainsyesyes
Immersive Seating w/Centre Consoleyesyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyesyes
Commissioned Collection - Lakeshore Aurora (Dark)yesyes
Personalised Treadplatesyesyes
Elevating Footrestsyesyes
High Gloss Canadel Panellingyesyes
Bespoke CC Clock - Matching the CC Galleryyesyes
Personalised Initials - Door Cappingsyesyes
Personalised Headrest Embroideryyesyes
Rivenslateyesyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyesyes
Bespoke Clockyesyes
Fiddlebackyesyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyesyes
Personalised Illuminated Treadplatesyesyes
Illuminated Treadplates - "Phantom"yesyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Treadplates - "Phantom"yesyes
Boot Apronyesyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyesyes
Contrast Seat Pipingyesyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyesyes
Commissioned Collection - Cascade Steelyesyes
Bespoke Order Inlay to Picnic Tablesyesyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyesyes
Immersive Seating w/Occ. Third Seatyesyes
Signature Keyyesyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyes
Extended Veneer Accentsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
ventilated driver seatyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
folding center armrestyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyesyes
Single Short Coachlineyesyes
21" Part Polished Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centresyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesyes
Pinstripesyesyes
22" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Upper Two-Toneyesyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay w/Pinstripeyesyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyesyes
22" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyesyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyesyes
Chrome Plated Visible Exhaustsyesyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyesyes
Wheel Centre Matched To Contrastyesyes
Long Double Coachlineyesyes
Long Single Coachlineyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Maximum cargo capacity19.0 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Length235.8 in.227.2 in.
Curb weight5754 lbs.5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Height65.2 in.64.8 in.
Wheel base148.5 in.139.8 in.
Width78.3 in.79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Exterior Colors
  • Premiere Silver
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Magma Red
  • Gunmetal
  • Sapphire Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Dark Indigo
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Scala Red
  • Bohemian Red
  • White Sands
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Dark Emerald
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Black Diamond
  • Anthracite
  • Petra Gold
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Graphite
  • Black
  • Premiere Silver
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Magma Red
  • Gunmetal
  • Sapphire Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Dark Indigo
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Scala Red
  • Bohemian Red
  • White Sands
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Dark Emerald
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Black Diamond
  • Anthracite
  • Petra Gold
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Graphite
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Ardent Red, leather
  • Armagnac, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Scivaro Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Ardent Red, leather
  • Armagnac, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Scivaro Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
P285/45R21 tiresyesyes
Run flat tiresyesyes
21 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$530,000
Starting MSRP
$450,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom InventorySee Phantom Inventory

Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles