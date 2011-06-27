  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$403,000
See Phantom Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$403,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle47.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$403,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$403,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
420 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio and video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$403,000
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$403,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$403,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room47.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Length239.5 in.
Curb weight5926 lbs.
Gross weight6989 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height64.3 in.
Wheel base150.4 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$403,000
partial wheel coversyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$403,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$403,000
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom Inventory

Related Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles