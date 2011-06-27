  1. Home
Used 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Phantom
Overview
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$385,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle47.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$385,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$385,500
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
420 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio and video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$385,500
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual zone climate controls - driver and passengeryes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$385,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room47.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Length239.5 in.
Curb weight5886 lbs.
Gross weight6989 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height64.3 in.
Wheel base150.4 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Exterior Colors
  • English White
  • Diamond Black
  • Ensign Red
  • Black Kirsch
  • Black Green
  • Madeira Red
  • New Sable
  • Midnight Blue
  • Silver
  • Blue Velvet
  • Royal Blue
  • Highlands Green
  • Cornish White
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Sand/Anthracite
  • Inca Gold/New Sable
  • Platinum
  • Silver/Contrast Silver
  • Titanium
  • Anthracite/Silver Sand
  • Flagstone/Black Green
  • Blue Ice/Contrast Blue Ice
  • Platinum/Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Seashell/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey/Roseleaf, premium leather
  • Seashell/Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey/Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Dark Spice/Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Rose Leaf/Moccasin, premium leather
  • Cacao/Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Tan/Moccasin, premium leather
  • Conrsilk/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Moccasin/Black, premium leather
  • Cornsilk/Roseleaf, premium leather
  • Light Grey/Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Navy Blue/Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Dark Grey/Seashell, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Cornsilk, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Light Grey, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$385,500
20 in. wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
R20 111V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$385,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$385,500
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
