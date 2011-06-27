Used 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5350 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.3 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|420 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|audio and video remote control
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|remote trunk release
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Front track
|66.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5577 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6680 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.38 cd.
|Length
|229.7 in.
|Height
|64.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|140.6 in.
|Width
|78.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$328,750
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
