Used 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan Consumer Reviews
Just Awesome!
When I finally reached the point in my life last year that I could afford one of these monsters, I jumped at the chance. This is by far and away the finest sedan I have ever owned and I have had several(S600,750il,S55 to name a few)The Phantom is an order of magnitude better. The main thing that I still can't get over is the level of comfort that Rolls has achieved with this car. On a recent road trip to Miami, I practically fell asleep driving down 95s in the middle of the day. The leather is just remarkable,as is the woodwork. While not as fast as the V-12 Germans, the car weighs 1000lbs more than the S600 and 760li. This car really hustles regardless of the extra pounds. I love it!
worst car i have ever owned
I have spent appx $85000 on repairs on this car not to mention $16,000 while it was still under warranty, I only have 52,000 miles on it. I have replaced the floor mats once because they turned green and they are green again and ripped and torn. The rear view mirror is turning black and will have to be replaced soon. The leather seats look like I have put 200,000 miles on them and are all cracked and wrinkled. The hydraulics to hold the hood up are shot and most of the repairs have been electrical and oil leaks. I have had to replace the shocks 3 times and air bags. I rarely drive it over 40 miles per hour with an occasional trip on the freeway. Rolls Royce does nothing and customer service sucks.
The best car of the whole world
I love this car to the fullest. Every single detail of the car is perfect. I even enjoy the service of my RR dealership.
Fabulous
Simply the very best automobile I have ever driven or owned. The comfort and ease of driving is fabulous.
Just Superb
I love this car so much its perfect inside and out and has all the amenities of millionaire car.
